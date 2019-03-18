Dog The Bounty Hunter team delivers wanted man to Morgan County sheriff

A Somerville man wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear on a first-degree theft of property charge may wind up on TV.

Bail Enforcement Officers associated with the TV series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" have been in Morgan County trying to find Bradford Joe Houser, 40, according to Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Houser was apprehended by a Bail Enforcement team led by Leland Chapman, son of Duane "Dog" Chapman, who was often featured on the TV series. Chapman and their film crew apprehended and delivered Houser to the Morgan County Jail as a potential part of the new series "Dog's Most Wanted" set to premier later this year, Swafford said.

Houser previously arrested on Aug. 2, 2016, and released on a $25,000 Bond and failed to appear as scheduled, Swafford said.

