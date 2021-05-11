Dodging showers Tuesday, close call for Trash Pandas home opener

Temperatures remain about ten degrees below average with a high near 70 this afternoon.

Now, on to what everyone wants to know: will we have a rain delay for the home opener of the Trash Pandas? The answer is still very much up in the air. Many data sources indicate rain by late Tuesday evening, but to what extent and exactly when is still to be determined. Given this uncertainty, there is a lot of optimism that we'll dodge a rain delay or postponement. The good news? Our weekend games will be spectacular with mild temperatures and dry conditions.

Toward the end of the extended period, we finally start warming up. Highs next Sunday return to the 80° mark and it will be similarly seasonable to start the work week as well.