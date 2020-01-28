Documents show Jackson County Park and Marina moved electricity underground

WAAY learned a 2010 tornado at the Jackson County Park and Marina prompted their plans to have all electricity moved underground, according to documents given to WAAY31 by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Jackson County Park and Marina has applied for and been granted two separate 26a permits by TVA.

Any time a marina or park along the river wants to make upgrades or improvements it must be approved by TVA since they control the waterways at the Tennessee River.

According to the 2010 permit, Jackson County Park and Marina had all of their electrical lines moved underground after a tornado ripped through the park, causing a lot of damage.

All of the electrical lines and items on the various marinas and docks are waterproof, as required.

TVA makes it clear both documents that the permits are not a substitute for any building codes or requirements by the state or county.

WAAY 31 has also field an open records request with Jackson County to find out the last time electricity to the boat docks were checked. We have not heard back from them yet.

Jackson County officials told WAAY 31 the dock and marinas were up to code but have not provided us with that documentation.