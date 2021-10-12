Clear
Documents: Suspect in Guntersville Taco Bell murders claiming self-defense

Kevon Williams

The suspect is being held without bond in Marshall County.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 3:48 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Stephen Gallien

The suspect in a September double homicide at Taco Bell in Guntersville will be in court next week arguing he should be released on bond.

Kevon Yenovi Williams claims the shooting deaths of two teenagers were in self-defense, according to court documents.

Williams is being held without bail in Marshall County on a capital murder charge.

That charge stems from the fatal shooting of two people — 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar of Boaz and an unidentified 17-year-old male — in the restaurant’s parking lot around 8 p.m. Sept. 23.

