Documents: Morgan County man reaches plea deal in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

A Morgan County man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Government, court documents reveal.

Federal prosecutors filed notice of the plea agreement Wednesday afternoon in their case again Lonnie Coffman of Falkville.

The one-page notice says both sides have agreed to resolve the case prior to trial.

Prosecutors say they anticipate a Sept. 29 hearing can now be a plea hearing.

Details of the plea agreement have not been released.

Coffman was caught in Washington, D.C., with guns and Molotov cocktails outside the Capitol.

He was been in federal custody since his arrest.