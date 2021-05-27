Documents: Father had warned man charged in Lacey’s Spring kidnapping to stay away from daughter

Court documents reveal new details in Wednesday’s alleged kidnapping in Lacey’s Spring that led to an AMBER Alert being issued and ended in an arrest.

Adam Dexter Wilson, 36, is charged with kidnapping - interference with child custody. He is accused of taking a 16-year-old girl from her Prince Circle home, leading to a 5-hours-long search.

Documents say Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home on a disturbance call Wednesday and spoke with the girl’s sister and father.

The affidavit from an investigator says Wilson came to the residence, pulling out a knife and gun during an argument. The document states Wilson put the gun away but held a knife on the 16-year-old girl.

The father said Wilson held the knife on the girl and they walked down the road, the affidavit said.

The father told deputies that he had told Wilson multiple times to stay away from his daughter, and that she was told she could not see Wilson.

Wilson and the girl were later found behind the Brindlee Mountain Baptist Church.

Get more details HERE