Doctors say traditional precautions will help stop spread of COVID variants

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that three cases of the coronavirus variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom last year have been detected in the state.

In a release, ADPH said two of the cases are in Montgomery County and the other is in Jefferson. Two of the cases are children and one is an adult.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is believed to be more easily transmitted than the main strain.

As this variant and others spread throughout the nation, some doctors are saying the precautions we've been told to follow since the start of the pandemic should keep us safe.

Dr. Ali Hassoun, Huntsville Hospital’s infectious disease specialist, said it’s unlikely that wearing two or three masks would make a significant difference in stopping the spread of these variant strains. Instead, he says the traditional prevention methods -- masking, distancing and sanitizing -- are the most important.

"We really don't need to change what we've done before and recommended before," he said.

He said people who have been following the recommended guidelines shouldn’t have much to worry about.

"Is there a chance? There is always a chance in everything, but if they've done a good job with the rules, I think they should be OK,” Hassoun said.

While no variant cases have been recorded in Huntsville or North Alabama as of Wednesday night, Hassoun said they are likely already here.

“[We’re] gonna need to be always cautious and on guard on this and we need to follow the rules because it's going to help reduce all different kinds of these mutants or variants from transmission."

So far, the UK variant doesn't appear to be more dangerous, but with the easier spread, it’s likely that more cases will lead to more deaths.

"The more transmission, the more cases, the more hospitalization, and there is more chances of death associated with that,” Hassoun explained.

While it is still too early for most Alabamians to get the vaccine, it is believed that the current vaccines will protect against variant strains, such as B.1.1.7, though research is ongoing.