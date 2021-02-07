Doctors recommend ditching Super Bowl parties, staying home

Super Bowl LV is set to be an instant classic with the Kansas City Cheifs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the game may go down as one for the ages, officials are saying the action happening at your house might be more important than the game on your screen.

Despite declining coronavirus numbers seen across the nation, doctors warn that Super Bowl parties could be the start of another spike.

“We’re in the fourth quarter on this and it is not time to fumble away the ball because you were careless and you spent time with a whole bunch of people,” Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer, said.

Harris and others say this is no time for a super bowl party. Due to the risk of transmitting the disease to others, they ask that you stay home and avoid crowds.

“The idea of sitting in an enclosed space indoors watching TV for hours at a time with a bunch of people from different households, that’s a perfect prescription for having outbreaks,” he said.

This year, it is recommended we pass on the gatherings we all know and love -- full of food and drinks -- and instead host the parties virtually or only celebrate with the people you live with.

“Man, nothing would make me happier than to assemble the troops and have a real shindig,” Joseph Gonzalez said Sunday morning.

Among those following CDC guidelines for big game gatherings, Gonzalez said it will be a party of four this year, with others joining virtually. While Gonzalez admitted he is bummed that he won’t be able to watch with as large a group as he’s grown accustomed to, he trusts the precautions we’ve been asked to follow and sees them as the best way to get back to normal.

“Social distancing isn’t the end of the world,” he said. “Yeah, you might not be able to hug the people you love as often, but with masks and proper following the guidelines, we can still have a great time and still enjoy the game.”

Of course, not everyone will be following those precautions. For those who have decided to gather with people outside their household, doctors recommend you gather outdoors and limit guests to allow for proper social distancing.