Doctors: Growing number of Huntsville men getting plastic surgery

In a city filled with people with some of the most advanced degrees in the world, there is a new demographic entering the competitive arena.

A growing number of men in Huntsville seem to be looking for that extra competitive edge through cosmetic surgery. Through diet, exercise and hard work, Richard Godwin lost 200 pounds. However, excess skin after his weight loss left him unhappy with his appearance.

"Self conscience; I looked okay in clothes. I tell people a funny joke. I looked okay in clothes, but without clothes, I looked like a Shar Pei puppy; wrinkles," said Godwin.

Twelve weeks ago, Godwin had a lower body lift to get rid of the excess skin that remained after he lost weight.

"It's one of those steps, especially when you're on a weight lost journey, that final step of the journey when you see the results and then you can get your own satisfaction of the skin removal and seeing all of your hard work pay off," said Godwin.

Dr. Patrick Wilson of Wilson Plastic Surgery in Huntsville performed Godwin's surgery. He said he has seen an increase in the number of men looking to enhance their appearance.

"There's definitely been a growing trend of men in plastic surgery. The first few years in practice, we received many, 2 to 3 percent. Now, it's as high as 10 to 15 percent. We're seeing a large trend in men coming to get lower body lifts or tummy tucks. It has become common for men to get breast reduction surgery, known as gynecomastia reduction. Face lifts have been much more common in men, since I started my practice," said Dr. Patrick Wilson.

A recent survey by the American Academy of Facial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery shows 31 percent of men across the United States said they were "extremely likely" to consider getting a cosmetic procedure. Half of these men said it would make them feel more confident and help them to stay competitive in their careers. Godwin offers this advice:

"Do it for yourself. Don't do it for others and vanity. If you feel like you want to look better for yourself and self confidence, just hang in there. It's a journey and part of the journey; seeing the results after you put in the work," said Godwin.

Experts told WAAY 31 it is very important to ask your surgeon a number of important questions before having a cosmetic procedure. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery recommends asking the following questions:

* Are you a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery?

* Are you certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada?

* Where and how will you perform my procedure?

* Do you have hospital privileges to perform my procedure? If so, at which hospitals?

* Is the surgical facility accredited by a nationally or state-recognized accrediting agency, or is it state-licensed or Medicare-certified?

Procedure-related questions:

* Am I a good candidate for this procedure?

* What will be expected of me to get the best results?

* What is the length of the recovery period, and what kind of recovery help will I need?

* Will I need to take time off work for my recovery? If so, for how long?

* Are there alternative procedures I could consider? What are the pros and cons?

* Who on your staff will be performing my procedure and what are their qualifications?

* What risks and complications are associated with my procedure and how are they handled?

* What are my options if I am dissatisfied with the outcome?

* Do you have before and after photos that illustrate this procedure and show results that are reasonable for me to expect?

Injectable-related questions:

* Is the injectable procedure I have chosen sufficient for the result I am trying to achieve?

* What can I expect in terms of swelling, discomfort and recovery time following the injectable treatment?

* Is the cosmetic injectable approved by the FDA?

* If my injector is a nurse or physician’s assistant, will my plastic surgeon be on site and supervising the procedure?

* Am I aware that injectable procedures do not provide permanent results?

If you are considering surgery outside the United States or Canada, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has some Guidelines for Cosmetic Surgery Abroad.