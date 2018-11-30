Doctor arrested in Lauderdale Co. after employee claims harassment

Dr Bardya Naeini turned himself into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Thursday. The Lexington Police Chief said an employee filed a harassment charge against him saying that he tried to force her to hug him and she didn’t want to.
The police chief said other former employees have complained against him before, saying he made them feel uncomfortable but they never filed reports. Naeini posted a $500 bond.
