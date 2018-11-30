Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Doctor arrested in Lauderdale Co. after employee claims harassment

The Lexington Police Chief said an employee filed a harassment charge against Dr Bardya Naeini.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 9:46 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dr Bardya Naeini turned himself into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Thursday. The Lexington Police Chief said an employee filed a harassment charge against him saying that he tried to force her to hug him and she didn’t want to.

The police chief said other former employees have complained against him before, saying he made them feel uncomfortable but they never filed reports. Naeini posted a $500 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events