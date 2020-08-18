Doctor: Black and Latino volunteers needed in order to create successful coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus vaccine trials are underway across the country and here in North Alabama to get a coronavrius vaccine on the market as soon as possible.

However, this process could see delays since researchers have not recruited sufficient numbers of minorities to join the clinical trials.

Of the 350,000 people who have registered online for a coronavirus clinical trial, 10 percent are Black or Latino. However, research shows Black and Latino people represent more than half of the coronavirus cases in the United States.

Here in Alabama, we are seeing similar numbers. Right now, African Americans make up almost 27 percent of all coronavirus cases and 41 percent of all coronavirus death. African Americans make up around 27 percent of the population in Alabama.

Meanwhile, Latinos make up 4.6 percent of the population. But 6.3 percent of all coronavirus cases and 3 percent of deaths.

Athens Dr. Nauman Qureshi said if not enough Black people or Latinos enroll, it could delay the trials until they get the numbers they need.

"We need a representation of all ages, of all sexes, we need the representation of all the demographics, Latino, African American, white," Qureshi said.

Instead of just 10 percent of representation in both the Black and Latino community, Qureshi said he would like to see 40 percent.

He points out the last vaccine took four years to be approved and distributed. However, researchers are trying to expedite this entire process. So it is vital they do a better job of recruiting in order to create a safe and effective vaccine.

Right now, the North Alabama Research Center in Athens is looking for hundreds of volunteers. You will either be given the vaccine or a placebo.

Click here for more information on how to volunteer.