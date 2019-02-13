Clear
Do you know where these 2 horses found loose in Limestone County live?

Please call 256-232-0111 with information.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the owner of two horses found around town on Wednesday.

Animal Control deputies found them near the intersection of Elk River Mills and Harris Road.

