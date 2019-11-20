Clear

'Dixie' the Bloodhound joins the Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

The sheriff's office is getting some help from a new member!

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 8:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has a new team member named Dixie.

Dixie completed the "Man Trailing" certification from the National Police Bloodhound Association. She will now be able to help all agencies in and around Marshall County when needed.

