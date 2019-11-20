'Dixie' the Bloodhound joins the Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Photo Gallery 4 Images
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has a new team member named Dixie.
Dixie completed the "Man Trailing" certification from the National Police Bloodhound Association. She will now be able to help all agencies in and around Marshall County when needed.
