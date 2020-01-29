Divers searching for sunken boat that may be origin of fire at Jackson County Park

Divers were out at Jackson County Park again on Wednesday after the deadly fire that happened earlier in the week.

Crews are focusing their efforts on finding a 40-45 foot boat they believe the fire could have started on.

A boom is set around the perimeter of the search area, and State Trooper boats are set up farther down the water to keep people out of this area.

The Jackson County EMA said dive crews have been in the water since Monday and are checking out all the boats that sank.

Paul Smith, Jackson County EMA director, said authorities are not ready to release the cause of the fire, but said they are focusing their efforts on finding a boat that’s of interest because it could be where the fire started.

Smith said there are a couple of boats that match that description..

"They actually put divers in the water. If there is enough of the boat left to identify. You have to understand most of these boats the reason they sank is because they burned all the way down to the waterline, and once they get to the waterline and water gets inside the hull then the rest of that boat is going to the bottom, so a lot of these boats there is not a whole lot left," he said.

Smith said they're looking for identifying characteristics to try to find the boat investigators want to examine. Salvage efforts will not resume until the boat they are looking for is found and removed from the water, according to Smith.

It could be months before officials are comfortable with people fishing or being able to get into the water at Jackson County Park again.