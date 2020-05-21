Divers recover body of man reported missing at Little River Canyon Nature Preserve in Fort Payne

Divers found a body Thursday morning at Little River Canyon Nature Preserve in Fort Payne.

Crews were looking for the man since Tuesday, when he and a woman went into the river to swim and were swept away. The woman was rescued, but crews continued looking for the man until the recovery Thursday morning.

The body, identified as a 19-year-old man from Cobb County, Georgia, was found around 8:50 a.m. Thursday in the pool beneath the falls, according to Matthew Switzer, a spokesperson for the Little River Canyon Nature Preserve.

The body was turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Switzer said on Thursday that the falls will reopen soon.