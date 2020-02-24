Ditto Landing in Huntsville remains closed after heavy flooding

Ditto Landing in Huntsville is still closed after heavy rain caused flooding at the marina earlier this month.

Now, with the Tennessee River below flood stage for the first time in weeks, water is receding at the marina, too. However, even though the water is going down in some places, it’s still not safe for the public.

That’s why the marina will stay closed the next couple of days. A spokesperson for Ditto Landing told us later this week, they will begin opening parts of the marina that they’re able to clean and make safe.

The spokesperson wants to remind everyone the barricades are there for a reason and you should not try to drive around them. They even have someone stationed out front to keep people out.

Once we learn more details about when the marina will reopen, we’ll be sure to update you.