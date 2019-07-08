Ditto Landing prepares expansion to keep up with Huntsville growth

A big expansion is underway at Ditto Landing. The popular campground in South Huntsville has officially entered Phase One of its master plan expansion project.

WAAY 31 is told 40 brand new campsites will be built near the entrance of Ditto Landing.

The new addition will have more than double the number of current campsites available to the public. Bill Garrett has been going to Ditto Landing for 16 years now and says as the entire city grows, the recreation areas need to as well.

"It's a good thing they are expanding because, not just the south end of town, but all of Huntsville itself is expanding," Garrett said.

Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick tells WAAY 31 they are planning a new entryway, campsites and an expanded nature trail. It's all part of the growth plan and things the community has asked for.

"We took into consideration a lot of the things the public wanted. One of those things was to expand our campsites," Quick said.

She says there's much more to come.

"We want to pursue the opportunity of adding a restaurant," Quick said. "Also, we are working to get a greenway that extends west underneath the parkway."

The foundation for the campground expansion is being developed along with the sewage. Right now, there is no specific date for the future additions or when the campsites will be up and running. Quick tells WAAY 31 with all the growth in the city, local contractors have been hard to get.

Ultimately, Garrett says the expansion will make Huntsville an ideal destination for outdoor activities.

"You don't have to travel hundreds of miles to go out and enjoy yourself. You can do it right here within the city itself," Garrett said.

Quick believes Ditto Landing is a crucial part to Huntsville, especially in the southern portion of the city. As South Huntsville prepares to grow, Quick wants to make sure the campground is growing as well.