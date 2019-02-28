Ditto Landing closed to the public as floodwaters continue to drop

On Thursday, Ditto Landing is still closed to the public, long after the Tennessee River in South Huntsville crested, and all of that water is hurting their bottom line.

Water is still covering the entrance to Ditto Landing. People who work there said it may have dropped a few feet, but business is anything but normal.

Brandi Quick is the executive director of Ditto Landing, and she said there is still a long way to go. The parking lots are under about eight feet of water, and the community's not been allowed to access Ditto Landing for nearly two weeks.

"Truthfully, we're ready for the water to drop, but it looks like it's going to be with us for a little longer though," said Quick. "People can't get to their boats. They can't camp right now. They can't get to our store. There is a lot of impact to our bottom line."

Quick said it's still unknown how much money Ditto Landing has lost, but it is most likely tens of thousands of dollars, and the number will keep rising. She said flooding has forced them to hire additional security, along with paying their employees overtime to watch the property.

"Just making sure everything is safe. As the water fluctuates one way or the other, we have to make adjustments on our docks," said Quick.

She said safety isn't the only reason workers are getting overtime. Simple tasks like getting to their office, which is still surrounded by water, are much more difficult.

"A lot of times, one of the guys...they kayak in and they will get the work boat and come pick me up," said Quick.

Quick said Ditto Landing is expected to be flooded for a few more weeks, but once it can reopen, there will be community clean-up days where volunteers can help pick up trash or debris left behind.