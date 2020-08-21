Districts set safety precautions as football kicks off

High school football kicked off across North Alabama on Thursday night.

While safety, both on and off the field, is as high a priority as ever, the Alabama High School Athletic Association left most of the decision making on safety precautions up to the districts, which we saw tonight.

In Tanner, the Rattlers hosted the Ardmore Tigers -- a school that just sent 38 students into quarantine due to positive coronavirus cases earlier in the day. Canceling the game was never a thought.

The Limestone County school had separate entrances, and asked people to wear masks and social distance when inside -- though the large Ardmore crowd seemed to have some trouble saying six feet apart.

Before the game, Tanner's athletic director, Casey Pirtle, told me he was nervous.

"It's a little nerve-wracking, just everyone's safety, that's a huge concern, all it would take is one person to cause an outbreak,” he said. “Hopefully the protocols we have in place will stop that, but it's just a little nerve-wracking."

Tanner did not take temperatures or set a limit on the crowd size, decisions Pirtle said were made at a district level.

Pirtle said that he does think his team will play at least one more game, but said past that, “who knows.”