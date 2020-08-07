District Investigators already have their hands full

Although many students still have not returned to classrooms, the Alabama Department of Public Health is already investigating coronavirus cases related to schools and its resources already are becoming limited.

On Friday, Dr. Karen Landers said the health department has been busy statewide investigating “school related” cases involving things like sports and other extra curriculars.

“Right now, our District Investigators are extremely busy and we are working to add some additional investigative staff, because that will be necessary for us to handle this load,” Landers said.

The 12 district investigators working throughout the state have the assistance of numerous people in the department of public health, but things are already getting difficult.

“Looking at the numbers we have and the number of people we have working this, it is a challenge and that is why schools obviously congregate settings, are priorities for case investigation and contact tracing,” she explained.

These investigations begin when the department receives either a positive lab test or a health care provider contacts them.

District Investigators then contact the individual to identify anyone they’ve been in contact with and determine how long they have to quarantine.

“The case would be at home until the time of the isolation was completed for that case and the contacts would remain at home for 14 days from the time of the last contact.”

Landers said the department will provide districts with numbers and medical guidance but they leave all decisions about opening and closing up to local officials.

Dr. Landers also reminds us that anyone who has been tested for coronavirus or exhibits symptoms needs to stay at home until they get their results.