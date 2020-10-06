John Meredith defeats Will Culver in Huntsville City Council District 5 runoff

John Meredith won the runoff election Tuesday for Huntsville City Council District 5. He defeated 3-term councilman Will Culver with 61% of the votes.

Meredith told WAAY 31 he credits his volunteers with the campaign for pulling off the victory. Meredith first challenged Culver in 2016.

He said one of his first priorities as a council member is to finish road projects within the district. Specifically, he talked about the completion of Zierdt and Martin Roads.

He also mentioned repaving old roads. Meredith added he will work to facilitate Black Lives Matter reforms with the Huntsville Police Department.

"District 5 is where I live, and to me, I was a dissatisfied constituent, so I'm going to take some of those things like the transparency, accessibility, accountability, and bring that to my service," Meredith said. "So, I think those are the big things that voters have identified with and put me over the top."

He said he wants those who supported Culver to know he does not intend to undo any work he has done. He said he has an open-door policy and welcomes any feedback from the community.

About 6.5% of voters turned out for this runoff election.