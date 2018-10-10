Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

District 2 City Council runoff election results are in

The unofficial results show that Frances Akridge won with 59.38% of votes.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 11:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The polls are in for the District 2 City Council runoff election, and Frances Akridge won with 59.38% of votes, opposed to Mary Jane Caylor's 40.62%. 

The unofficial results show that Akridge received 3,364 votes and Caylor recieved 2,301. The votes will be certified on Tuesday, October 16.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events