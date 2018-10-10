The polls are in for the District 2 City Council runoff election, and Frances Akridge won with 59.38% of votes, opposed to Mary Jane Caylor's 40.62%.
The unofficial results show that Akridge received 3,364 votes and Caylor recieved 2,301. The votes will be certified on Tuesday, October 16.
Related Content
- District 2 City Council runoff election results are in
- Primary runoff election results
- Primary and runoff election results
- Huntsville City Council runoff election Tuesday
- Huntsville City Council candidate won't seek election results recount
- Primary election results
- Municipal election results
- Sheffield students elect Junior City Council members
- 2017 U.S. Senate special election results
- Roy Moore calls US Senate election 'fraudulent' after results certified
Scroll for more content...