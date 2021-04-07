Distracted driving bill crashes after Alabama House debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has rejected a proposal to impose fines for using a smartphone while driving.

The bill by Republican Rep. K.L. Brown of Jacksonville failed on a narrow 47-48 vote.

The proposal would have fined drivers for holding, watching or recording with a smartphone while driving. Brown said distracted driving is a deadly threat to roadway safety.

Some lawmakers questioned if the measure would be enforceable. Others expressed concern that the driving law would be used to target minorities for traffic stops.