Distemper causes animal shelter to close in Limestone Co.

The Athens Limestone Animal Shelter is temporarily closed after distemper spread through the facility.

Officials tell WAAY 31 they've had to put down nearly half of their dogs.

The staff are working around the clock, cleaning the shelter from top to bottom, but they told us they’re heartbroken they’ve had to put down so many dogs right before Christmas—saying they had grown attached.

Now, they’re doing everything they can to keep anything like this from happening again.

“It’s not a forest fire like we’ve seen in California, but it is a problem and we are addressing it," said Dr. Robert Pitman.

That’s what Dr. Pitman has to say about the recent outbreak of canine distemper virus at his shelter.

“We’re doing a lot of cleaning, a lot of moving around animals that are not yet affected," he said.

It all happened when a dog came in and had a cough. Shelter workers thought it was kennel cough at first. They later realized it was much worse.

“Being a public shelter, we have to take everything that anybody wants to turn in. If they’re sick, that’s just part of the deal," Pitman said.

The upper respiratory virus has affected between 60 and 70 dogs. Many of those had to be put down.

“The ones that are affected, of course, have to be taken out. It’s not a fun thing to do, it’s real difficult to have to put these animals down, but that’s essentially what’s happening," Pitman said.

He says if you’ve recently adopted a dog from the shelter and they’re showing symptoms like a cough, dry, squinting eyes, crusty noses, and diarrhea, they could have the virus.

The main takeaway? Get your pets vaccinated.

“Be more responsible and give these pets a chance to survive," Pitman said.

He says the shelter still has 40 healthy dogs that are in foster care right now.

“We will have a supply of dogs once we get this fire put out here.”

And they don’t expect to stay closed for too much longer.

“We’ve attacked this problem real aggressively and we’ve made a lot of progress, and we hope to be opened up right after Christmas," Pitman said.