Dispute over animal feed leads to arson arrest

A squabble between a mother and her son ended with her arrest for burning down their house.

Tammy Renee South, 51, is charged with First Degree Arson for Tuesday's House fire on County Road 94 in Lauderdale County.

Court records show South was sitting in a swing while firefighters were on the scene when an investigator arrived.

Court records show South admitted to setting the house on fire after being upset with her son who refused to go get dog food or chicken feed and that they were starving her.

When asked if she knew what happen to the home's other four occupants, including two young children, South told the investigator that they didn't care about her so she didn't care about them.

South then cooperated with investigators, showing them where she started the fire and helping them to recover the lighter used to start it.

No court date has been set.