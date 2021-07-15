Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dispute over animal feed leads to arson arrest

A Lauderdale County woman is charged with first degree arson after admitting to intentionally setting fire to house during dispute with her son

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 1:04 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

A squabble between a mother and her son ended with her arrest for burning down their house.

Tammy Renee South, 51, is charged with First Degree Arson for Tuesday's House fire on County Road 94 in Lauderdale County.

Court records show South was sitting in a swing while firefighters were on the scene when an investigator arrived.

Court records show South admitted to setting the house on fire after being upset with her son who refused to go get dog food or chicken feed and that they were starving her.

When asked if she knew what happen to the home's other four occupants, including two young children, South told the investigator that they didn't care about her so she didn't care about them.

South then cooperated with investigators, showing them where she started the fire and helping them to recover the lighter used to start it.

No court date has been set. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events