Dispensation lifted; Catholics returning to Sunday mass

It's been more than a year, but the dispensation from the Diocese of Birmingham for area Catholics has been lifted. Now, the Bishop says it's time to get back to mass.

Father Jonathan Howell says things are pretty much back to normal. About 95% of his parishioners are back at mass.

"Generally, people had already started coming back," Fr. Jonathan said.

"I wasn't worried - no, not at all. We took a lot of measures here. Spacing, both in terms of the pews and six feet and everybody worse masks so I felt very safe," said Wood Deleuil, Holy Spirit Parishioner.

When these precautions were in place and the virus was much more prevalant, Fr. Jonathan says some people did take advantage of the dispensation and stay home. But now, they're coming back - slowly but surely.

"I would say at this point we're probably about 95% back to normal. Anywhere from 90-95%. If you look at the church pre-pandemic and post-pandemic, thankfully there's not much of a big difference," said Fr. Jonathan.

Through it all though - dispensation or not - the church survived in a financial sense, too.

"You'd be surprised, actually. Our financial report is very much the same. It's a good sign of people's faith. People give from their heart, they don't give just because they're coming to mass every single week, they give because they believe," said Fr. Jonathan.

Deleuil is the usher who collects those donations. He says people are coming back.

"I see an increase. I don't count heads, but I can tell," said Deleuil.

For Catholics - there's always a general dispensation if you're sick or nowadays, if you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Churches now most restrictions have been lifted. There's no pew separation in 75% of the church and masks are optional. There is still no drinking of the Precious Blood or physical peace be with you.