'Disney on Ice' cast visits children at Huntsville Hospital

Children at Huntsville Hospital got a magical visit from one of America's favorite couples.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are in town for "Disney on Ice". They stopped by the Women's and Children's Hospital to spread some cheer, and take some pictures. Kids got to color pictures and wear Mickey hats before meeting the two stars. Jessie from Toy Story also spent time with the kids -- though she wasn't in costume. She told us getting to help put a smile on the kids faces is one of her favorite things about the show.

"The kids were amazing. The second I found out I got to do this pr event I was super excited. I love kids. Getting to see their reaction with mickey and minnie and getting to see them interact with them that doesn't get to happen everyday," said performer Tricia DeFelice who portrays Jessie from Toy Story in the show.

Disney on Ice opens Thursday and will in town through Sunday at the Von Braun Center. Tickets can be purchased at DisneyonIce.com.