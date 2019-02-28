Clear
Discounted adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter through March 9

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 8:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Are you looking a furry friend to keep you company? Well, you're in luck, because pet adoptions are discounted through March 9 at the Huntsville Animal Shelter, for its Pet Appreciation Week.

During the special, dogs weighing 40 pounds or more are $10 to adopt, but the shelter says restrictions may apply on some pets. Owners will receive free rabies vaccinating, microchipping, a heartworm test and spay or neuter surgery for their new pet. You will also receive a free bag of dog food, while supplies last

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Friday.

For more information, click HERE.

