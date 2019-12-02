Director of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles addresses roles in state parole system

Judge Charlie Graddick, the director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, released an opinion editorial piece to the media on Monday.

In his op-ed, Graddick discusses how decisions are made by Board of Pardons and Paroles on whether to grant or deny paroles and the importance of open communication with the public about these decisions.

"The Director has absolutely no role in the Board’s deliberations or rulings, and at no time influences or interferes with their voting functions The Board uses the law, the rules, their experience and common sense and evaluates each case on its own merit," Graddick said.

He also discusses the role of members of the Board and what his own role is as director of the Bureau.

“The law is clear, and the Bureau and the Board will strictly follow it. Alabama law says, the Attorney General has said, the Governor has made it crystal clear, and I agree, the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles’ primary responsibility to the citizens of our State is PUBLIC SAFETY," Graddick said.

Note: The opinions in the op-ed are Graddick’s own. WAAY-TV is neither agreeing nor disagreeing with the statement.