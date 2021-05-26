Diodati’s RBI-Single in Extras Helps Alabama Baseball Clinch 3-2 Win over No. 4 Tennessee

The following is a release from Alabama Athletics:

HOOVER, Ala. – Alabama took down the higher-seeded team for a second straight day, this time claiming a 3-2 win over the No. 2 seed and fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at the Hoover Met. The Crimson Tide came away with a 3-2 win in 11 innings to advance to the winner’s bracket on Thursday and improve to 31-22 on the season.

Alabama got out front first once again, scratching across one in the second and another run in the sixth for a 2-0 advantage. Tennessee answered, evening things up in the seventh thanks to a pair of Alabama errors that led to two unearned runs. Both teams would go scoreless in regulation, sending things to extras where the Crimson Tide took the lead for good on an RBI-single from Owen Diodati for the eventual 3-2 win.

The Crimson Tide was able to come away with the win thanks to another impressive effort from the pitching staff. Jacob McNairy got the start for UA, tossing a career-high 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball while allowing just three hits and a walk with two punchouts. William Freeman followed in relief with 1.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on a hit with one strikeout. Chase Lee (7-0) was last to get the call with the junior closer contributing a season-high 4.2 scoreless frames to earn the eventual win.

Diodati led the offensive effort for UA, finishing 2-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI to pair with a double, and one walk. Matching Diodati was Jackson Tate, with Tate posting a 2-for-4 effort as well that featured a team-high two RBI to go with a walk.