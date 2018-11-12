Dioceses of the Province of Mobile to release names of clergy removed following accusations of child abuse

As the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) begins their Fall General Assembly in Baltimore, a spotlight has grown on clergy sex abuse.

On Friday, the Archdiocese in Mobile announced online that they will “publish the names of clergy and religious who were removed from ministry due to an accusation of abuse of a minor.”

The list from Mobile will stretch back to include accusations since 1950 and will be released “as quickly as possible.”

Similar lists will be released by the four Catholic diocese in Alabama and Mississippi, which include the Diocese of Birmingham, the Diocese of Biloxi and the Diocese of Jackson.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Diocese of Birmingham which said its researchers will look at all credible allegations extending back to when the diocese was established in 1969.

The Diocese of Birmingham said the list will include the name of the accused, the date of the allegation and the specific allegation. They were not able to specify when exactly the list will be finalized, but echoed the Archdiocese in Mobile and said it will publish the list “as quickly as possible.”

In their opening remarks before the assembly, the president of the USCCB said the group will postpone their proposed actions to address the “clergy sex abuse crisis that is rocking the church,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston said the Vatican asked for a delay until after their global meeting on sex abuse in February takes place.

“I remain hopeful that this additional consultation will ultimately improve our response to the crisis we face,” DiNardo said.

To read the full statement published by the Bishop of Birmingham, click here.