Diner alert: Worker at Alabama Panera Bread had hepatitis A

Alabama authorities say a Panera Bread employee has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, and people who ate food from that outlet from Jan. 24 through Feb. 5 may have been exposed to the disease.

The restaurant is in Montgomery, at 2998 Carter Hill Road.

Department of Public Health physician Karen Landers said on Tuesday that no other case has been reported among co-workers or customers.

She says Panera hasn't said how many meals were involved.

The department says customers should be on the watch for symptoms and get vaccinated against the virus if the meal they ate was also within the past two weeks. The vaccine must be given either before exposure or within two weeks afterward.

A news release notes that some people may already have been vaccinated.