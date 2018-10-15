Digital self-harm is affecting a growing number of teenagers, experts say

There is a shocking form of cyberbullying affecting a growing number of teenagers; it’s called digital self-harm.

Penny Baker is the director of Clinical Services for Pinnacle Behavioral Health. In her role, she trains counselors at Elk River Treatment Program to help teenagers with difficult issues. She said she is seeing a growing number of cases of digital self-harm.

“People are talking about it more, and sadly it took a death about five years ago for it to come to the attention of the community to see what an issue this was,” said Baker.

Digital self-harm is when someone cyberbullies themselves online. Baker told WAAY 31 it first gained public attention with the tragic suicide of 14-year-old Hannah Smith in 2013. She anonymously sent herself hurtful messages on social media just weeks before she hanged herself.

“It is really scary because when they do it anonymously online, and saying very hurtful harmful self statements, and self deprecating statements, it's not noticeable so their self harm becomes more and more damaging to their psyche,” she said.

Mental health experts told WAAY 31 typically more boys than girls participate in digital self-harm, but they say cases are up on both sides.

Experts say some of the symptoms might include changes in your teenager’s sleeping or eating pattern or loss of interest in activities they usually enjoy. Licensed professional counselor, Maggie Minsk, has also worked extensively in the areas of teenagers and self harm and offers these warning signs.

“Really being inhibited or uninhibited. Meaning really holding things in or being really expressive with their emotions or being really extreme or intense for long periods of time,” said Minsk.

Baker said the research shows about 6 percent of youth engage in some form of digital self-harm. If you or someone you know is dealing with self harm issues, contact 1-800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/