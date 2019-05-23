Clear
Digging underway for evidence in case of Jennifer Powers, Madison Co. woman who disappeared in 2008

Officials expect to be out there for a few days digging for evidence related to the disappearance.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:06 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Law enforcement officials are in Harvest today searching for the body of a woman missing for more than a decade.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says digging is currently under way at a home on Granto Road in Harvest. They are looking for the body of Jennifer Powers, who was reported missing by her husband in July 2008.


Jennifer Powers

Powers, who has been declared legally dead, lived on Granto Road before she went missing.

Read more on Jennifer Powers HERE, HERE and HERE

