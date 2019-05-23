Digging underway for evidence in case of Jennifer Powers, Madison Co. woman who disappeared in 2008

Law enforcement officials are in Harvest today searching for the body of a woman missing for more than a decade.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says digging is currently under way at a home on Granto Road in Harvest. They are looking for the body of Jennifer Powers, who was reported missing by her husband in July 2008.



Officials expect to be out there for a few days digging for evidence related to the disappearance.

Powers, who has been declared legally dead, lived on Granto Road before she went missing.

