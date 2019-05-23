Law enforcement officials are in Harvest today searching for the body of a woman missing for more than a decade.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says digging is currently under way at a home on Granto Road in Harvest. They are looking for the body of Jennifer Powers, who was reported missing by her husband in July 2008.
Jennifer Powers
Officials expect to be out there for a few days digging for evidence related to the disappearance.
Powers, who has been declared legally dead, lived on Granto Road before she went missing.
Related Content
- Digging underway for evidence in case of Jennifer Powers, Madison Co. woman who disappeared in 2008
- Day three of digging for answers to 10 year mystery disappearance
- Reward offered in missing Madison Co. woman's case
- Power failure in west Madison County
- UPDATE: Police say no evidence of theft in Free2Be case
- Investigation underway in Madison Co. after man died during arrest
- Christmas tree farmers experience shortage due to 2008 recession
- Mysterious disappearance of disease researcher
- Charges dropped in Madison County rape case
- HPD: Suspect arrested for tampering with evidence, second woman sought
Scroll for more content...