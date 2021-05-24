Digging deeper into the employment status of the Huntsville police officer convicted of murder

WAAY 31 is digging deeper into the employment status of a Huntsville police officer convicted of murder.

Officer William Darby is no longer on paid administrative leave. Instead, he is now on accrued leave with pay. The city says he was able to make the change after he took advantage of "certain rights under federal law."

On Friday, May 7, 2021, a Madison County jury found Huntsville Police Officer William Darby guilty of murder.

WAAY 31 reached out to the city to try to get clarification as to which federal law allowed him to do that. We have not heard back at this time.

We also reached out to several attorneys to see if they had any insight, but they all have questions, too, and weren't sure what federal law the city is referring to.

One employment attorney told WAAY 31 there are two federal laws that are commonly invoked in cases.

They include Title VII, which prohibits any type of employment discrimination, and the Family and Medical Leave Act. That act allows employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave for specific family and medical reason. That time doubles if they're taking care of a service member or veteran.

The city's personnel manual says mental health is covered under FMLA. It also says that employees need to use all available accrued annual and sick leave.

Employees like Darby who have less than 10 years of service can accrue four hours per pay period. They can also carry forward nearly 11 days from the year before. It's unclear how many days Darby has accrued during his time working for the city while awaiting his criminal trial.

Once again, it is still unclear which federal law the city is referring to that allowed Darby to be on accrued pay leave. But if it is FMLA, Darby could be on leave through August when he's expected to be sentenced.

Until Darby's leave status changes, his disciplinary hearing with the city is postponed. The city cannot take any disciplinary action like taking Darby's pay away, placing him on suspension or firing him until that disciplinary hearing takes place.