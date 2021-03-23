Dick Vitale talks with WAAY 31 about Alabama's tournament run

Alabama made 16 threes Monday night to get past Maryland in the NCAA Tournament. Next up, a Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA, the No. 11 seed.

Dick Vitale has been following basketball all season long. He said Alabama is tough. The ESPN broadcaster says Bama will be tough to beat if they keep making 11-13 threes per game.

Vitale said what has been the x factor for them, though, is the National Defensive Player of the Year finalist, Herb Jones.

"It starts with Herb Jones, you talk about one of the premiere all around players in the game," Vitale said. "I think the way to describe him is there's not many times you get a guy who's the fourth leading scorer to become the most valuable player in the conference with the stature of the SEC. Anthony Davis did it at Kentucky, and this kid is doing it."

Alabama takes on UCLA Sunday night at 6:15.