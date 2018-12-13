Clear

Dick Vitale offers words of encouragement ahead of HOF induction

Dick Vitale offers words of encouragement before the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 8:14 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 8:18 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Dick Vitale offers a message of encouragement ahead of his Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame indcution. 

Vitale is in the 2018 class along with Bob Costas, Jim Nantz, Mary Carillo, just to name a few. 

It's Vitale's 14th Hall of Fame. He says he didn't get to this point alone. 
"I'm in here because of my team," Vitale said. "All the people who are around me, tonight will be about saying 'thank you' for all the people who made it possible for a moment like this."

