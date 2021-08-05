Diaz deals Trash Pandas past Lookouts in 5-1 win

The Trash Pandas cruised past the Lookouts behind a strong performance from Jhonathan Diaz Thursday.

In Rocket City’s 5-1 win, Diaz tossed seven one-run innings, striking out nine. The one run against him came in the third, when Chattanooga's Matt Lloyd ripped a solo shot to center field.

Luis Aviles Jr., starting in left field Thursday, put the Trash Pandas in front early with a solo bomb to right field, giving Rocket City a lead they’d never surrender.

With the win, Rocket City is back at .500 (39-39) just a few games behind the first place Birmingham Barons.