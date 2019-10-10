Clear

Devyn Keith elected again to serve as Huntsville City Council president

The city council met Thursday evening.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

During Thursday's Huntsville City Council meeting, Devyn Keith was elected again to serve as the council's president for the next year.

Councilman Will Culver will continue to serve as President Pro Tem, and Councilman Bill Kling will continue as the Third Presiding Officer.

For more information about the Huntsville City Council, click here.

