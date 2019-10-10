During Thursday's Huntsville City Council meeting, Devyn Keith was elected again to serve as the council's president for the next year.
Councilman Will Culver will continue to serve as President Pro Tem, and Councilman Bill Kling will continue as the Third Presiding Officer.
For more information about the Huntsville City Council, click here.
Related Content
- Devyn Keith elected again to serve as Huntsville City Council president
- Huntsville City Council runoff election Tuesday
- Huntsville City Council candidate won't seek election results recount
- Huntsville City Council President pushes for new rental ordinance
- Huntsville City Council president overriding mayor's veto on pay raises
- Huntsville City Council president proposes pay raise for Mayor Battle
- Sheffield students elect Junior City Council members
- Florence City Council member to serve community a free meal
- Huntsville City Council OKs new downtown hotel
- Huntsville Police unveil memorial brick for officer Keith Earle
Scroll for more content...