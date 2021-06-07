Development in Downtown Huntsville remains steady throughout pandemic

According to the U.S. Census, Huntsville is on track to be the largest city in the state of Alabama.

With the population growing, so is the infrastructure, including a booming downtown.

"We know to be a great city, you have to have a great downtown," Chad Emerson with Downtown Huntsville Inc. said.

Emerson is the CEO and President of Downtown Huntsville Inc. It was founded eight years ago. The goal is to promote an economically stable downtown.

"What we're seeing in a really dynamic growth, and there's going to be a brand new city hall, federal courthouse and major renovations to the county courthouse so its the public and the private that are investing in downtown Huntsville," Emerson said.

Growth has happened even amid the pandemic. Not all cities fared as well. Many small businesses failed around the country. But that was not the case here.

"We didn't lose a single downtown food and beverage establishment during the pandemic," Emerson said. "In fact, a bunch like this one right behind me opened within the past few weeks."

Church Street Wine Shoppe on Gates opened just last week. This is owner, Mathew Mell's fifth business downtown. The restaurants and wine shop is in the historic Humprey's and Rodgers house.

"It's been overwhelming, I mean, it's kinda funny," He said. "I'm thankful for people patronizing our place, but I'm getting 'thank you for doing this. thank you for coming downtown."

Mell admitted keeping his businesses up and running during the pandemic was not easy. But he said he was fortunate not only his restaurants survived, but others as well.

"We're excited as a whole to see what is coming next and there is a lot of things coming next," Mell said. "We're going to see some great culinary, some great venues, some great hotels. So it's exciting for the whole city."

While travel and tourism in Huntsville took a hit in 2020, Emerson said with a vibrant downtown, people are heading back out.

"We're not just trying to be the biggest or the best," Emerson said. "We want to be the most interesting middle-size downtown in America."