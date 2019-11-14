Work is now underway on a new hotel at Town Madison.
Crews broke ground Thursday morning on a $16 million Hilton Garden Inn. It will have 102 rooms and be next to the Hilton Home2 Suites that's already under construction.
Mayor Paul Finley explained how the hotel will benefit not just the multi-use venue, but the entire city.
"Well, it's not just one hotel. It's the fourth hotel in Town Madison, and the exciting part for us is people need that in our overall community. We all talk about the need for more hotel rooms," said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
The Hilton Garden Inn will open in early 2021.
Related Content
- Developers building new hotel at Town Madison
- Margaritaville Hotel coming to Town Madison
- Resort style hotel coming to Town Madison
- Another new hotel coming to Town Madison
- Developer breaks ground on Town Madison apartments
- Developer, local leaders to break ground on hotel in Town Madison
- Officials break ground on first Town Madison hotel
- First retail partner for Town Madison development project breaks ground
- Town Madison Cooperative District approves additional funding for Town Madison
- New hotel announced for MidCity Huntsville development
Scroll for more content...