Developer, local leaders to break ground on hotel in Town Madison

At 10:00 a.m. Monday morning local leaders will break ground on yet another hotel in Town Madison. WAAY 31 talked to people who live and work around the development who are excited for new construction but not for the possible added traffic.

"It might be bad now, but in the long run I think it's going to be absolutely amazing," Daniel Paseur said.

Paseur lives and works near Town Madison. He told us he's looking forward to the new avid hotel and seeing the rest of Town Madison complete, but he said the only drawback so far is the increased traffic he's noticed since construction started at the site.

"They have the lanes narrowed down and it's kind of quite backed up most of the time," Paseur said.

Paseur's talking about the lanes on Zierdt Road which is where he lives and Town Madison is being built. WAAY 31 checked the City of Huntsville's website and the Zierdt Road project is expected to be finished by fall 2021. Donnisha Bowens can't wait.

"Once it's done it will be rewarding," Bowens said.

Bowens works right across the street from Town Madison. She doesn't like the construction traffic but said it's part of new development.

"With construction coming, you just have to deal with it. You just have to leave a little bit earlier," Bowens said.

She's hoping the current inconvenience will eventually be worth it.

"I want to go to this hotel they got coming over here," Bowens said.

The avid and other hotel announcements are in addition to the apartment complex, Duluth Trading Company, and baseball stadium being built in Town Madison.