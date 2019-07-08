Detroit man charged in fatal 2018 DeKalb County wreck

A man has been transported from Detroit to DeKalb County to face charges in a fatal 2018 wreck.

Lester Macklin, 26, of Detroit was brought to DeKalb County by U.S. Marshall’s last week on murder and manslaughter charges related to a May 21, 2018 wreck that claimed the life of Terrell Bowden of Valley Head, said Tyler Pruett, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Macklin was living in Sylvania at the time of the incident, Pruett said.

The wreck took place at the intersection of Hwys. 40 and 75 in Henagar. Pruett said Macklin ran the red light while traveling northbound on Highway 75 at a high rate of speed. His vehicle struck Bowden’s vehicle that was turning southbound onto Highway 75 from Highway 40.

Macklin remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

The accident was investigated by the Henagar Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.