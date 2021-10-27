Redstone Arsenal's detonation testing sounded like construction, residents say

It was a noisy morning around Redstone Arsenal. Multiple detonations took place Wednesday, and people as far away as Lawrence County reported feeling and hearing them.

In Triana, several people told WAAY 31 it was the most they've ever felt or heard from testing on the base. However, five minutes down the road, people said it didn't seem like anything out of the ordinary.

“We’re so used to the construction going on right now in our neighborhood that it all kind of sounds the same," said Allie Breewer.

New neighborhoods are being built off Wall Triana Highway. Breewer said she wasn't sure if a truck dropped a dumpster off or if the Arsenal was testing.

Her dog, on the other hand, wasn't handling the loud sounds too well.

“Gracie will start barking in the early morning, freaking out — like, running around the house, looking out the window and, I guess, try and figure out what the heck’s going on," she said.

Maria Mercado and her husband moved to Madison from Northern Virginia in August. She's lived around military bases before, so she's gotten used to the sounds coming from the base.

She described Wednesday's testing as similar to an earthquake.

“The ground shakes first, and then you feel the walls," Mercado said. "It was something similar to that, but honestly, it didn’t scare me."

She said she brushed it off as something else.

"I was just wondering if one of the kids fell off the bed, honestly," Mercado said with a laugh.

Mercado said she's gotten used to hearing all different kinds of sounds in her new home, adding that living near the airport has added even more noises.

People from the Arsenal told WAAY 31 they don't know when the next round of testing will be. They said they generally receive the notification the day it happens.