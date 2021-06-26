Detmers deals but Trash Pandas fall again

Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers made history on Saturday, setting a new team record with 16 strikeouts against the Lookouts in the 8-6 loss.

Detmers struck out three batters in the first, second and third inning Saturday. The lefty only gave up one run on his road to 14 punchouts, the previous record and a mark he had hit just last Sunday. But he ran into trouble immediately after, walking a Chattanooga player and then serving up back-to-back blasts.

The Trash Pandas, who led 2-1 at the start of the sixth, trailed 5-2. A bases-loaded knock from Ray-Patrick Didder would bring Rocket City within one in the seventh before a monster solo shot off the bat of Ibandel Isabel evened things at five.

Heading to the bullpen, Ryan Clark struggled, allowing three runs in his two innings of relief.