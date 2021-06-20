Detmers, Tyler dominate in Trash Pandas doubleheader sweep

Trash Pandas pitchers dominated on both ends of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The first game was all about Reid Detmers. The Angels' number two prospect started the day with an immaculate inning -- nine pitches, nine strikes, three outs -- but he was just getting started.

Detmers went six innings, picking up the win after allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 14 -- tying a club-high set way back on Wednesday by Cooper Criswell.

Detmers said he wanted to start the seventh to go for the complete game but was only one pitch away from reaching his pitch count for the day. In total, he tossed 94, 69 for strikes.

“First inning, fastball was working well and then I kind of lost feel of the fastball later on in the game but my offspeed stuff -- it was there,” Detmers said. “I was throwing everything for strikes and everything felt good coming out of the hand and I was getting a lot of swings and misses, so yeah -- just hammering off-speed and good things worked out.”

If the first half of the doubleheader was all about Detmers, the second was the Kyle Tyler show. The 24-year-old was absolutely dominant, flirting with perfection into the sixth inning.

Tyler only allowed two hits, a bloop and a blast, finishing this one himself for the first complete game in Trash Pandas history on just 92 pitches. Though his name will now be in the record books, Tyler said he isn’t focused on individual accomplishments.

“The personal stats, they're awesome to have and to look at, but I'm more worried about the team stats, that we got the win tonight and that’s really all that I care about,” he explained.

With the strong outings, Rocket City only used three pitchers in 14 innings Sunday.

“Having two days off is going to matter for a lot of these guys,” manager Jay Bell said.

Sweeping the doubleheader (3-2, 6-1) Bell praised his team’s ability to bounce back after getting hammered for 22 runs in their previous two games.

“To win the first two games and to come back and get pounded in the next two after that, to be able to have those two guys on the bump in the same day is really nice.”

Mitch Nay homered in both games. Ibandel Isabel hit a towering blast to increase Rocket City's lead to six in the second game.

After Sunday’s action, Rocket City sits just one game out of first place. They’ll travel to Chattanooga to take on the tied-for-first-place Lookouts on Tuesday.