Detective sues Netflix over 'Making a Murderer' series

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former detective is suing the filmmakers who produced the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" alleging the documentary defamed him.
WBAY-TV reports that former Manitowoc County Sheriff's Detective Andrew Colborn filed the lawsuit Monday against filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos as well as Netflix.
Colborn helped convict Steven Avery in the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach. The 2015 "Making a Murderer" series documents the case.
Colborn contends the series was edited to make viewers think he and others planted evidence to frame Avery.
Online court records didn't list Netflix's attorneys as of late Monday afternoon. A message left in the company's general media email inbox wasn't immediately returned. An email left with Ricciardi and Demos' media relations service wasn't immediately returned, either.
