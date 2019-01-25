Details released on how still-at-large Lauderdale County criminal escaped from prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released details on how an inmate with ties to Lauderdale County escaped from its custody.

Bob Horton, department spokesman, said Corey Aris Davis, 30, hid inside a trailer used to transport furniture from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

Davis concealed himself inside the trailer sometime while he was working in facility’s furniture plant that is managed by the Alabama Correctional Industries, Horton said.

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the trailer left the facility and was taken directly to the ACI facility in Montgomery.

Investigators found evidence Friday that confirms Davis had been inside the trailer and had used an item of furniture for concealment, Horton said. The evidence also shows that Davis exited the trailer sometime after it was parked at the ACI facility, according to investigators.

The Department of Corrections has identified three inmate suspects at the prison who assisted Davis in his escape. Horton said their identities are not being released at this time.

In addition to the recapture efforts and determining the details of the escape, the department is working to identify how Davis was able to gain access to the trailer without being observed by prison officials, and why he was not reported missing until a security check at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Horton said.

The facility remains locked down while the investigation is ongoing.

Horton said authorities believe Davis in no longer in the Montgomery area and are working closely with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and other local and state agencies to bring Davis back into custody.

Davis was sentenced to life in 2017 for a human trafficking conviction in Lauderdale County.

Davis is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The public should not approach Davis but should contact their local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division at 334-353-8912, or 1-800-831-8825 with information that could lead to his recapture.