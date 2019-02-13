Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story

Details released in capture of escaped Limestone County inmate

Limestone County deputies, investigators and correctional officers worked together to conduct surveillance at a residence in the Piney Chapel community where Joseph Lee Davis was spotted, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 10:01 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators arrested escaped inmate Joseph Lee Davis Tuesday evening in the Piney Chapel area. Davis had walked off his work release job site on Monday.

Limestone County deputies, investigators and correctional officers worked together to conduct surveillance at a residence in the Piney Chapel community where Davis was spotted, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Davis got into a vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted, during which he was arrested without incident, Young said.

Davis is charged with Escape 1st Degree with a $25,000 bond, but he is not eligible for bond because of the sentence he was serving, said Young. The new charge is a class B felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Young said Davis was never considered a threat to the public’s safety, as he was in jail for property crimes. He was in the final year of serving his sentence at the time of his escape.

Davis walked off from work release at Cast Products Inc. on Hwy. 127 in Athens on Monday.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office arrested Davis’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Sandi Slaton, for facilitating his escape. Slaton confessed to investigators that she gave Davis a cell phone while he was working at CPI. She also brought him money, food and alcohol from time to time, the sheriff's office said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events