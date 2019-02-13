Details released in capture of escaped Limestone County inmate

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators arrested escaped inmate Joseph Lee Davis Tuesday evening in the Piney Chapel area. Davis had walked off his work release job site on Monday.

Limestone County deputies, investigators and correctional officers worked together to conduct surveillance at a residence in the Piney Chapel community where Davis was spotted, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Davis got into a vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted, during which he was arrested without incident, Young said.

Davis is charged with Escape 1st Degree with a $25,000 bond, but he is not eligible for bond because of the sentence he was serving, said Young. The new charge is a class B felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Young said Davis was never considered a threat to the public’s safety, as he was in jail for property crimes. He was in the final year of serving his sentence at the time of his escape.

Davis walked off from work release at Cast Products Inc. on Hwy. 127 in Athens on Monday.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office arrested Davis’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Sandi Slaton, for facilitating his escape. Slaton confessed to investigators that she gave Davis a cell phone while he was working at CPI. She also brought him money, food and alcohol from time to time, the sheriff's office said.