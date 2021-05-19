Details on new Huntsville area Amazon facility being kept confidential for now

On Wednesday, WAAY 31 worked to find out how much of your tax dollars are being used to build the new Amazon Fulfillment Center, and what the total cost will be for the facility.

Many of the details regarding this center are still being kept confidential, but we do know this facility has been in the works for months now.

The future site of the Amazon fulfillment center in Huntsville The future site of the Amazon fulfillment center in Huntsville

The CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, Bethany Shockney, said they were notified of the facility back in November of last year, but they were not told how much the total cost of the facility was or what incentives were included.

The Alabama Department of Commerce spokesperson told WAAY 31 there were no state incentives included.

We asked city of Huntsville officials about the facility, and were told they are not allowed to speak about it due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Shockney says you always want to abide by a companies wish of keeping details of a project confidential. She says companies have multiple reasons for wanting to keep details below the radar. Shockney said as more details get made public they'll continue to support.

"We will be very aggressive in supporting the job opportunities that are there, we will be helping with their announcements as much as possible getting the word out. those particular skill sets that are required we will notify the public however amazon will like our support," she said.

The facility is set to open Fall of 2021 and bring about 500 jobs to the area.